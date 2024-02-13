Singh mulls a future without NDP-Liberal deal
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is mulling what it would mean for his party if the supply-and-confidence deal that ties his party to the Liberals should end prematurely. To keep the deal alive, the Liberals would have to table a bill that sets the foundation for single-payer universal pharmacare before a looming deadline.
The Canadian Press
