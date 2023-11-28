Skip to main content
Two sisters are among four people who have died after police responded to a call of multiple people injured at a home near Winnipeg’s downtown over the weekend. Police identified the shooting victims on Nov. 27 as Crystal Beardy, 34; her sister Stephanie Beardy, 33; Melelek Lesikel, 29; and Dylan Lavallee, 41.

