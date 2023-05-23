Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Special rapporteur David Johnston says that a formal inquiry into foreign interference is not needed, but that public hearings should be held as part of his own mandate. He says a public inquiry would be an easy choice, but not the correct one.

The Canadian Press

