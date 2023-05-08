Star-studded tribute to Gordon Lightfoot in the works
Plans for a star-studded night of music celebrating the legacy of Gordon Lightfoot are already taking shape, according to his longtime friend and concert promoter. Bernie Fiedler says several prominent Canadian musicians, including Burton Cummings, Tom Cochrane and Murray McLauchlan, have already committed to performing at a tribute show.
The Canadian Press
