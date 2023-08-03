Striking Metro workers say wages don't match food costs
Dozens of Metro grocery story workers are out on the picket lines striking for improved wages and benefits. Workers say their wages need to increase by three or four dollars an hour to be competitive with inflation, and that their limited benefits have them choosing between medical care, rent and food.
The Canadian Press
