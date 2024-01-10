Students return to Montreal school after teachers walked off job on Nov. 23
Parents and children at a western Montreal school say they’re pleased classes have resumed for the first time in nearly seven weeks. Around 800 schools in the province have been closed since a union representing around 40 per cent of Quebec teachers walked off the job Nov. 23, while other schools have been closed by a series of temporary strikes. (Jan. 9)
The Canadian Press
