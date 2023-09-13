Study looks at impact of exercise on kids with cancer
A University of Calgary study is looking at the impact physical activity has for young people with cancer. Despite evidence of the benefits of exercise, children often become inactive during treatment and there are currently no formalized exercise programs to support them.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos