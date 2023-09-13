Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

A University of Calgary study is looking at the impact physical activity has for young people with cancer. Despite evidence of the benefits of exercise, children often become inactive during treatment and there are currently no formalized exercise programs to support them.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos