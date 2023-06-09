The Decibel: Robyn Doolittle and Tom Cardoso introduce The Globe's Secret Canada investigation
Globe and Mail investigative reporters Robyn Doolittle and Tom Cardoso spent more than a year reporting on the state of the access to information system and what’s behind all the bottlenecks. The Globe has also built a website that lets you explore more than 300,000 FOI summaries to help you navigate the system.
