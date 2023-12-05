Tories, Liberals battle over housing message
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's latest housing video is a 15-minute explainer spliced with graphs and news segments. The highly produced video is a contrast to the Liberal government's approach of relying on news conferences to make housing announcements. Housing Minister Sean Fraser says Poilievre is a wolf in sheep's clothing who is only pretending to understand the challenges Canadians are facing.
