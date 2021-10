Students from the Tom Longboat Junior Public School share their thoughts on the children lost to the residential school system and placed 7,500 orange flags to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The school’s namesake, Tom Longboat, was Onondaga born in Six Nations in 1887. He escaped from the Mush Hole Residential School twice and would become one of Canada’s greatest long-distance runners.

Melissa Tait