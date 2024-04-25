Trudeau announces support for Honda's new EV battery plant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is supporting Honda to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles. Trudeau says Canada is able to attract major investments because it has great natural resources, clean energy, and skilled workers.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos