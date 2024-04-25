Skip to main content
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is supporting Honda to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles. Trudeau says Canada is able to attract major investments because it has great natural resources, clean energy, and skilled workers.

