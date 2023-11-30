Trudeau calls allegations of a toxic workplace culture at CSIS 'devastating'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are "devastating" and "absolutely unacceptable." He made the comments after a Canadian Press investigation revealed officers with CSIS raised concerns about the culture within the British Columbia office. (Nov. 30, 2023)
The Canadian Press
