Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are "devastating" and "absolutely unacceptable." He made the comments after a Canadian Press investigation revealed officers with CSIS raised concerns about the culture within the British Columbia office. (Nov. 30, 2023)

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos