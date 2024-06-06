Skip to main content
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is praising the sacrifice of veterans at a Canadian ceremony to commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France. Speaking at Juno Beach alongside his French counterpart Gabriel Attal and Prince William, Trudeau says Canadians will never forget the bravery of Canadian soldiers. (June 6, 2024)

