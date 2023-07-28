Trudeau rejects accusations Canada falling behind on Norad, NATO commitments
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on July 27 that Canada has invested 'massively' in Norad modernization as he toured a lumber plant in rural Newfoundland. He pushed back against accusations from a U.S. senator that Ottawa has a 'feeble commitment' to defence spending and is not pulling its weight.
The Canadian Press
