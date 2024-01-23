Trudeau revives Team Canada plan ahead of U.S. presidential election
Trudeau says Canada is deploying ministers and the Canadian ambassador in Washington to lead a renewed Team Canada offensive promoting our interests in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential election where Donald Trump is the likely Republican candidate. (Jan. 23, 2024)
The Canadian Press
