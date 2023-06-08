Trudeau says kids denied a Pride flag at their schools have one on Parliament Hill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hoisted the Pride flag on Parliament Hill for the eighth time. The move came as the United States experiences a sharp rise in legislation targeting transgender people. Trudeau says attempts to deny rights to members of the LGBTQ community are making their way to Canada.
The Canadian Press
