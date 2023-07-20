Trudeau says lessons learned in Bernardo transfer
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says lessons have been learned following the prison transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo. Trudeau says the public safety will engage with Corrections Canada to ensure concerns of victims' families are the heart of every decision made.
The Canadian Press
