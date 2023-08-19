Trudeau visits centre for Northwest Territories wildfire evacuees
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Northwest Territories wildfire evacuees at a reception centre in Edmonton. Some 20,000 residents of the territorial capital were ordered to leave, while British Columbia has declared a state of emergency. (Aug. 18, 2023)
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos