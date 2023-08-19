Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Northwest Territories wildfire evacuees at a reception centre in Edmonton. Some 20,000 residents of the territorial capital were ordered to leave, while British Columbia has declared a state of emergency. (Aug. 18, 2023)

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos