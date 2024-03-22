Two men switched at birth get apology from Manitoba premier
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew apologized on March 21 to two men who were switched at birth at a hospital in 1955. Edward Ambrose and Richard Beauvais only discovered their true identities a few years ago, and were invited to the legislature to hear the premier’s remarks.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos