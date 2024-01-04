Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty. Tracey DeWare, chief justice of the Court of King's Bench, said that Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie are 'innocent in the eyes of the law' of the killing of George Gilman Leeman in Saint John, N.B. on Nov. 30, 1983.

The Canadian Press