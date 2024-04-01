Vancouver Rescued Food Market overwhelmed by customers amid affordability crisis
Food Stash Foundation, a non-profit organization in Vancouver, opened its Rescued Food Market in 2021 with the hope of helping people access affordable food while minimizing food waste. What began as a pay-what-you-feel system gained so much traction that it was forced to pivot to a customer lottery, organizers say.
The Canadian Press
