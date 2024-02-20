Skip to main content
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he has ‘no hard feelings’ with the team after going through the arbitration process earlier this month. He was recently awarded a US$19.9-million salary after the Toronto Blue Jays offered $18.05 million. (Feb. 20, 2024)

