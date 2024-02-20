Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says ‘no hard feelings’ after arbitration
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he has ‘no hard feelings’ with the team after going through the arbitration process earlier this month. He was recently awarded a US$19.9-million salary after the Toronto Blue Jays offered $18.05 million. (Feb. 20, 2024)
The Canadian Press
