Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Manitoba New Democrats won a majority government on Oct. 3 with leader Wan Kinew becoming the first First Nations premier of a province. Progressive Conservative leader Heather Stefanson announced she would step down after leading the Tories for nearly two years.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos