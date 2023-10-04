Wab Kinew to become first First Nations premier of province after Manitoba election win
Manitoba New Democrats won a majority government on Oct. 3 with leader Wan Kinew becoming the first First Nations premier of a province. Progressive Conservative leader Heather Stefanson announced she would step down after leading the Tories for nearly two years.
The Canadian Press
