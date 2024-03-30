Skip to main content
Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who starred as Ramona Flowers in the Toronto-shot “Scott Pilgrims vs. The World,” says she still holds the city close to her heart. She and husband Ewan McGregor each shared their love for the film while promoting their new Paramount Plus series "A Gentleman in Moscow." (March 30, 2024)

