 Skip to main content

Cannabis Acreage shareholder intends to vote against Canopy deal

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Acreage shareholder intends to vote against Canopy deal

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Part of cannabis and investing

A U.S. hedge fund says it will vote against Canopy Growth’s proposed acquisition of Acreage Holdings, saying the US$3.4-billion offer is “substantially lower” than the U.S. cannabis company’s worth.

Marcato Capital Management, which manages funds that own roughly 2.7 per cent of Acreage’s outstanding shares, says the deal is “unbelievably lopsided” in favour of the Canadian cannabis company.

The San Francisco-based activist investor adds in its letter to Acreage’s board that its strategic value as one of the few multi-state operators in the U.S. merits a “significant premium.”

Story continues below advertisement

Marcato says it also expects enterprise values of cannabis companies in the U.S. will skyrocket once it becomes legal under federal law, and prefers that Acreage remains independent.

Canopy announced last month that it had signed a deal to buy Acreage once there was a “federally permissible” way to do so.

Cannabis is legal for medical and recreational purposes in several U.S. states, but it remains illegal at the federal level in the U.S. and is considered a Schedule 1 drug.

However, the political climate in the U.S. is becoming more receptive to cannabis. For example, the bipartisan STATES Act – which would amend the Controlled Substances Act and could effectively make cannabis federally legal in states where recreational consumption is legal – was reintroduced in Congress last month.

“Marcato believes it is highly imprudent for Acreage to sell itself today at the proposed valuation, with so much unlocked growth and value embedded in the company,” the hedge fund said in its letter to the board.

Available now: Cannabis Professional, the authoritative news service tailored specifically for professionals in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Subscribe now.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter