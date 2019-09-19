 Skip to main content

Cannabis Alberta government returns $1.3-million worth of CannTrust goods

Vaughan, Ont.
The Canadian Press
CannTrust Holdings Inc. said Thursday that about $1.3 million worth of its products will be returned by the Alberta government’s cannabis wholesaler and online retailer.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis agency announced the returns on Wednesday after Health Canada suspended CannTrust’s licences to produce and sell pot.

CannTrust noted Thursday that Health Canada has not ordered a recall in respect of any of the company’s products.

But it said that under the terms of its agreement, the goods may be returned for any reason and it will be responsible for the cost of the goods and all expenses related to the return.

Meanwhile, PEI Cannabis said Thursday it will not consider restocking CannTrust products until the supplier’s license suspension is lifted.

That follows a decision by the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp., announced Wednesday, to stop selling CannTrust products and to return the product it is holding at its distribution centre.

The Ontario government’s cannabis wholesaler and retailer said in August it was returning products valued at roughly $2.9 million to CannTrust.

