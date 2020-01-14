Aphria cuts 2020 revenue and earnings targets, as quarterly sales decline

Cannabis producer Aphria Inc. slashed its fiscal 2020 sales target by $75-million on Tuesday, saying that Alberta’s temporary ban on cannabis vaporizers and Ontario’s slow roll-out of retail stores has thrown previous projections into question.
The Leamington, Ont.-based marijuana grower now expects revenues of between $575-million and $625-million for fiscal 2020, down from a previous estimate of between $650-million and $700-million. Aphria also cut its projection for 2020 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to between $35-million and $42-million, well below the previous estimate of $88-million to $95-million.
The revised targets, announced alongside Aphria’s second quarter earnings, are the latest example of a cannabis company tempering expectations. In late 2019, Aphria rivals Canopy Growth Corp. and Hexo Corp. withdrew their fiscal 2020 targets entirely.
“While we firmly believed in our original guidance, certain market dynamics have evolved relative to our initial expectations, particularly in the last 30 days,” said Carl Merton, Aphria’s chief financial officer, on a Tuesday morning call with analysts.
He said that the opening of 40 additional cannabis retail stores in Ontario, whose licences were awarded in a lottery last summer, has been further delayed.
Aphria’s forecasts were also impacted by the Government of Alberta’s decision in December to delay the sale of cannabis vaporizers while it studies the potential impact of vaping on consumer health. The province is not expected to issue guidance on vaping "until very late in April,” Mr. Merton said.
Aphria, which sells cannabis under the brands Broken Coast, RIFF, Solei and Good Supply, reported a $5.5-million decline in sales and a net loss of $7.9-million in its second quarter, which ended in November. The company’s stock price was down more than 4 per cent in Tuesday midday trading.
Net revenue in the quarter was $120.6-million, down from $126.1-million the preceding quarter, and below the analyst consensus estimate of $128.6-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.
Aphria’s cannabis sales increased to $33.7-million from $30.8-million the previous quarter, and this side of the business saw solid gross margin improvement.
Most of Aphria’s sales, however, continue to come from a subsidiary called CC Pharma, which operates a low-margin drug distribution business in Germany. CC Pharma’s sales dropped by $9-million in the quarter, which Aphria said was due to a “change in the German government’s medical reimbursement model and seasonality in CC Pharma."
After reporting a net income of $16.4-million in the preceding quarter – a paper profit that was largely due to changes in the value of convertible debentures – the company posted a net loss of $7.9-million for the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $1.9-million, up from $1-million the previous quarter.
The company also announced on Tuesday that its interim chief executive, Irwin Simon, will stay on as permanent CEO. Mr. Simon joined the company in February, 2019 following the departure of Vic Neufeld, who left Aphria in the wake of a short-seller report alleging the company had overpaid for assets in Latin America and the Caribbean owned by people close to company insiders.
“We are very pleased with our strong growth and execution in Canada,” Mr. Simon said in a statement. He added: “We are continuing to expand our capabilities internationally with solid progress during the quarter in Germany and South America and look to monetize non-core assets.”