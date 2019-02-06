Aphria rejects takeover bid by Green Growth

Aphria Inc. has rejected a hostile bid from U.S.-based Green Growth Brands Inc. and is urging its investors to do the same, reiterating on Wednesday that the offer “fails to recognize the full and fair value of Aphria.”

The Leamington, Ont.-based cannabis grower publicly rebuffed Green Growth’s takeover attempt after its board was advised by banker Scotia Capital Inc. that the financial terms were “inadequate” to Aphria investors. In securities filings, Aphria recommended that shareholders take no action on the offer or withdraw any shares that have already been tendered.

Green Growth, the Ohio cannabis company, formally made an unsolicited all-stock bid to buy Aphria on Jan. 23 after disclosing its intention to do so in late December. It offered 1.5714 shares of Green Growth for each Aphria share. The hostile bid is scheduled to expire on May 9.

Story continues below advertisement

Shares of Aphria have been on a tear in the past few weeks, nearly doubling to $13.25 since Green Growth publicly announced its pursuit of Aphria on Dec. 27. The stock took a beating in early December after a short-sellers' report raised questions about one of the company’s recent acquisitions, sparking a selloff that saw Aphria shares trade below $5. Green Growth’s stock, meanwhile, hasn’t kept up. It’s trading at $5.49, which is well below the proposed $7 level that Green Growth had been touting earlier in this process.

Green Growth’s offer would value each Aphria share at $9.22, a 35-per-cent discount to its market value, Aphria said in its circular, using Feb. 4 prices. Aphria also noted that a deal with Green Growth, which is known as GGB, would likely prohibit the combined entity from listing its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. That’s because Green Growth does business in the United States, where cannabis is legal in some states but illegal under federal law. Both exchanges ban companies that breach U.S. federal law from listing.

“Regardless of their brazen attempts to suggest otherwise, GGB is asking Aphria shareholders to accept a substantial discount on their shares, as well as delisting from both the TSX and NYSE, resulting in a vast dilution of their ownership in Aphria,” Irwin Simon, chair of Aphria’s board, said in a statement. “In return GGB offers shares in an illiquid company with limited operating history, minimal assets and no track record in the cannabis industry.”

A spokesman for Green Growth declined an interview request and said the company would provide comment on Aphria’s response “in due course.”

Aphria is being advised by Scotia, law firm Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP and proxy firm Laurel Hill. The company has created a special committee to review any offers. It is chaired by director Michael Serruya.

Green Growth is being advised by Canaccord Genuity, Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP and Kingsdale Advisors.

Available now: Cannabis Professional, the authoritative e-mail newsletter tailored specifically for professionals in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Subscribe now.