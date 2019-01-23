 Skip to main content

Cannabis Aphria urges shareholders to remain patient after Green Growth officially launches hostile bid

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Aphria urges shareholders to remain patient after Green Growth officially launches hostile bid

LEAMINGTON, Ont.
For Subscribers
Comments

Aphria Inc. urged its shareholders to take no action after Green Growth Brands Inc. officially launched its unsolicited offer for the company.

The marijuana producer said an independent committee of directors will review the bid.

Aphria said its shareholders should wait until its board of directors has made a formal recommendation.

Story continues below advertisement

The official offer comes after GGB said late last year that it planned to make an all-stock offer of 1.5714 GGB shares for each Aphria share.

At that time, Aphria’s board said the unsolicited proposal “significantly undervalued” the company.

Aphria shares closed at $9.43 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, while GGB shares closed at $5.98 on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Available now: Cannabis Professional, the authoritative e-mail newsletter tailored specifically for professionals in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Subscribe now.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter