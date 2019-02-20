Aurora Cannabis names Michael Singer executive chairman, makes changes to board

Part of cannabis and investing
Aurora Cannabis Inc. moved to strengthen its board of directors as it announced chairman Michael Singer will become executive chairman.
The company says Ronald Funk will become the lead independent director, while Shan Atkins will also join the board as a new independent director and head of the audit committee.
Diane Jang, CEO of Hempco Food and Fiber and an Aurora director since November 2017, has resigned from the board.
Atkins is currently on the boards of Darden, SpartanNash, SunOpta and LSC Communications.
Previously, she served on the boards of Shoppers Drug Mart, Tim Hortons and the Pep Boys.
In his new role, Singer says he will continue to work closely with CEO Terry Booth and the rest of the company’s senior executive team on the firm’s strategic direction, execution and finance.
