Cannabis executives fired after bullying allegations and recalls of two strains of product

Part of cannabis laws and regulations
An internal investigation shows that bullying by senior management at a Winnipeg-based cannabis producer contributed to unauthorized weed being shipped to stores.
Health Canada issued a recall of two strains of Bonify cannabis products that were being sold at three stores in Saskatchewan earlier this month.
Manitoba regulators then seized all Bonify cannabis that was shipped to licensed retail stores.
RavenQuest Technologies CEO George Robinson, who did the internal investigation of Bonify, says front line workers noticed discrepancies with the product quickly but were bullied into staying quiet.
Robinson says three senior executives have been dismissed and a board member has been suspended, but the pot producer will keep its Health Canada licenses.
On Christmas Eve, the company faced another round of recalls – this time due to either recordkeeping or labelling issues.
