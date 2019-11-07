 Skip to main content

Cannabis

Bruce Linton named executive chairman at U.S. cannabis firm Vireo

MINNEAPOLIS
The Canadian Press
Bruce Linton, founder of Canopy Growth, is named executive chairman of Vireo Health.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Canopy Growth Corp. founder Bruce Linton has been named executive chairman of U.S. cannabis company Vireo Health International Inc.

The company says he will serve on the board of directors and work closely with Vireo chief executive and founder Kyle Kingsley.

Vireo produces and sells cannabis and pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts.

The company is licensed in 11 markets.

Linton is the founder and former CEO of Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp.

He was ousted from the co-CEO job — as well as chairman — at Canopy in July after Constellation said it was disappointed in the company’s results.

