Cannabis

Cannabis edibles to go on sale digitally this morning via Ontario’s online store

The Canadian Press
Cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals will be available for sale through the Ontario Cannabis Store’s website this morning.

The province’s pot distributor says 70 new items tested by Health Canada can be purchased online as of 9 a.m. local time.

Among the new products are cannabis-infused chocolates, cookies, soft chews, mints, tea and vapes.

These products were made available in physical Ontario cannabis stores earlier this month.

Cannabis topicals, concentrates and beverages are expected to arrive in stores in future months as licensed producers ramp up their manufacturing capacity and introduce new products to the market.

OCS President Cal Bricker says he is hoping the expansion of products will help combat sales of cannabis through the underground market.

