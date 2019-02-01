Cannabis lifestyle company Weekend Unlimited wins POT ticker symbol lottery

Open this photo in gallery Weekend Unlimited is no stranger to clever stock tickers: it currently trades under the ticker symbol YOLO, an acronym for 'You Only Live Once.' Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press

Weekend Unlimited Inc., a Vancouver-based cannabis lifestyle company with global ambitions, thought it had slim odds when it tossed its name in the hat for the coveted POT ticker symbol.

“That disbelief makes it even more exhilarating. Once we got the notice that we actually won the lottery, it felt like we won the lottery," chief executive officer Paul Chu joked in an interview Thursday. "I was very surprised.”

Owing to high demand, the Canadian stock exchanges held a lottery Wednesday to determine which company would get the ticker. It has been laying dormant for 13 months, since Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan yielded POT in early 2018 when it merged with Agrium Inc., creating a company called Nutrien.

On Monday, Weekend Unlimited’s stock will halt trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange so that its ticker can be changed over. Weekend Unlimited is no stranger to clever stock tickers: it currently trades under the ticker symbol YOLO, an acronym for “You Only Live Once.”

In Weekend Unlimited, the lottery process selected a tiny player in the industry: According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Weekend Unlimited’s market cap of just $28.6-million means it isn’t among the 100 most valuable companies on the CSE. The company would have to triple in value to be part of the cannabis-industry stock index maintained by the firm Solactive.

The company posted no revenue in the 12 months ended Sept. 30 and recorded a net loss of $6.85-million. The company went public in a reverse takeover in October.

The company has operations in multiple states and provinces across Canada and the United States, including a hemp farm in British Columbia and a cannabis retail business in Alberta.

It also operates in a number of states where marijuana is legal, including California, Washington State and Arizona, and has a cultivator licence in Jamaica.

Mr. Chu said he thinks the new ticker symbol will resonate with investors and make the company more memorable.

“I think time will tell if it does give us a lift in terms of recognition,” he said. "It gives us a chance to tell our story as an emerging multiple state operator in the cannabis space.”