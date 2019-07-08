CannTrust broke rules, grew in unlicensed rooms

Shares of Vaughan, Ontario-based cannabis producer CannTrust are falling in Monday pre-market trading after the company disclosed a non-compliance order it received from Health Canada for its Pelham cultivation facility, forcing the company to delay releasing thousands of kilograms worth of inventory.
The company violated federal regulations by allowing production to occur in five grow rooms in its 12-room facility between October 2018 and March 2019, CannTrust said in a statement, adding that licenses have been subsequently issued for those rooms. As a result, Health Canada has placed a hold on 5,200kg of dried cannabis produced from those five rooms until the regulator is satisfied the products are compliant with federal regulations.
CannTrust’s Nasdaq-listed stock fell 19 per cent in pre-market trading following the disclosure.
Health Canada is conducting quality checks on those products, the company said, with results expected within the next two weeks. In the meantime, CannTrust is warning some “customers and patients will experience temporary product shortages.”
In addition to growing in unlicensed rooms, Health Canada also issued its non-compliance rating based on “inaccurate information” provided to the regulator by CannTrust employees, though the company did not disclose the nature of the inaccurate information.
CannTrust hired Andrea Kirk as vice president of quality and compliance in March of 2019 and she has since trained 17 employees on proper quality and compliance procedures, the company said.
