CannTrust says CEO fired 'with cause' amid scandal over unlicensed cannabis plants

CannTrust says CEO fired ‘with cause’ amid scandal over unlicensed cannabis plants

Mark Rendell
CannTrust Holdings Inc. said it has terminated the company’s CEO Peter Aceto “with cause” and has forced the resignation of chairman Eric Paul, amid a deepening scandal over cannabis plants being grown in unlicensed rooms.

The management changes follow a company investigation into CannTrust’s non-compliance with Health Canada regulations. The company said it “uncovered new information” that resulted in its decision to fire Mr. Aceto.

The move to relieve the top executives of their duties followed a report by The Globe and Mail detailing internal emails that showed that the pair and other CannTrust officials had been made aware of breaches of Health Canada regulations at a southern Ontario growing facility in November 2018, seven months before the regulator uncovered the illegal practice.

