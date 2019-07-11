CannTrust shares extend fall on alleged moves to skirt Health Canada rules

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc. opened down more than 5 per cent on Thursday, continuing a precipitous drop that began Monday, when the cannabis grower acknowledged having received a non-compliance order from Health Canada for growing in unlicensed rooms.
Since Monday the Vaughan, Ont-based company has lost nearly 40 per cent of its value, dropping from a market capitalization in the $1-billion range, down to around $550-million.
Health Canada has put a sales freeze on 5,200 kilograms of CannTrust products that had been grown in five unlicensed rooms at the company’s Pelham, Ont. greenhouse between October, 2018 and March. The company also said that it is putting a voluntary sales freeze on an additional 7,500 kg of product that was grown in the unlicensed rooms in the same time period.
The company acknowledged on Monday that employees sent “inaccurate information” to federal regulators. On Wednesday, The Globe and Mail reported allegations from a former employee that CannTrust used fake walls to cover up plants growing in an unlicensed room and sent staged photographs to Health Canada.
Monday’s announcement led analysts to slash CannTrust price targets dramatically. Douglas Miehm, with the Royal Bank of Canada cut his price target from $13 to $5.
“While we were surprised by the level of oversight exhibited in Pelham, more concerning to us was that we felt [management] was not able to fully explain the events leading up to the notice and resultant implications (i.e. aggregate sales exposure). Generally speaking, such situations are seldom remedied without a revamp of operations and/or reporting structure, which we believe may be on investors' radars. Separately, we see increased regulatory scrutiny for CannTrust, which will likely stretch out Ph. III site licensing and potential outdoor cultivation timelines,” Mr. Miehm wrote.
Tamy Chen with the Bank of Montreal cut her target from $11 to $6, while Bank of America analyst Christopher Carey downgraded the stock from “buy” to “underperform” and dropped his price target from $9 to $4.50.
On Wednesday, the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), the province’s wholesaler and online retailer, said it would temporarily stop selling CannTrust products.
“Due to the Health Canada temporary hold on certain CannTrust cannabis products, OCS has voluntarily removed all affected products from distribution pending the outcome of the investigation,” OCS communications director Daffyd Roderick said in a statement.
The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission also announced Wednesday that it “is placing the affected [CannTrust] lots on hold while Health Canada conducts its investigation.”