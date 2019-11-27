 Skip to main content

Cannabis

Register
AdChoices

CannTrust’s TSX listing under review over failure to file financial statements

VAUGHAN, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

CannTrust has been under fire since it disclosed in July that Health Canada had discovered illicit cultivation in unlicensed rooms at its Pelham, Ont.

Tara Walton/The Globe and Mail

Troubled cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc. says the Toronto Stock Exchange is reviewing the company’s eligibility for continued listing on the exchange.

The company, which has been under fire since it disclosed in July that Health Canada had discovered illicit cultivation in unlicensed rooms at its Pelham, Ont., greenhouse, says the TSX is reviewing the listing because of its failure to file its recent financial statements.

CannTrust says it has not filed its restated audited financial statements for 2018, its restated interim financial statements for the first quarter of 2019 and its interim financial statements for the second and third quarters of 2019 along with the corresponding management discussion and analysis.

Story continues below advertisement

The TSX has told the company if it is unable to make the disclosures by March 25, 2020, the company’s securities will be delisted 30 days following that point.

CannTrust says it is working with its independent auditor and expects to file the financial statements and related disclosure before the deadline.

Health Canada suspended CannTrust’s licenses to produce and sell cannabis in September. The company has submitted a detailed remediation plan to Health Canada and expects to complete the work described in the plan by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies