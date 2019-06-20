 Skip to main content

date 2019-06-20

Canopy aims to launch small range of edible cannabis products in December

Canopy aims to launch small range of edible cannabis products in December

TORONTO
Bruce Linton, chairman and co-CEO of Canopy Growth, addresses the audience at the World Cannabis Congress in Saint John on June 18, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Canopy Growth Corp. aims to have cannabis-infused beverages and edibles in market by December in time for the holidays or New Year’s Eve celebrations, but starting with select markets and a smaller range of products at the outset.

Canopy co-chief executive Bruce Linton says the company expects to be ready with ingestible pot products, but the launch timing will depend on logistics and provincial governments’ appetite and capacity to put them in the warehouse and on shelves.

On the sidelines of the IdeaCity conference in Toronto, Linton said Canopy is in talks with various provinces and will determine which markets to prioritize.

He said factors would include whether products could be shipped directly to stores, rather than via a provincial warehouse, and in turn reach customers faster.

Last week, Health Canada said the new rules governing edibles and other Cannabis 2.0 products would come into force on Oct. 17, which means the earliest they can hit the market is Dec. 17.

After the law takes effect, federal cannabis licence holders must provide 60 days notice to the agency of their intent to sell the new products.

