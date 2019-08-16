 Skip to main content

Cannabis Canopy executive compensation surged following cannabis legalization

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canopy executive compensation surged following cannabis legalization

SMITH FALLS, Ont.
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Then-co-CEO Bruce Linton welcomes media to a new visitor centre at Canopy Growth's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., on Aug. 23, 2018.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canopy Growth Corp. executives have struck it rich as their total compensation surged to $28.5 million last year including the first months since cannabis was legalized in October.

Nearly 90 per cent of the payout to the six top officials was in the form of option-based awards, the Smiths Falls, Ont., company said in a regulatory filing.

Bruce Linton, who was ousted as co-CEO earlier this year, received $9.33 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, up from $2.52 million a year earlier. It included $8.56 million in option-based awards, a $450,000 bonus, $318,000 salary and $3,568 in other compensation.

Story continues below advertisement

Linton also received a $1.5-million payout after being terminated without cause as of July 2.

CEO Mark Zekulin, who was previously president and co-CEO, received $5.96 million in compensation last year, including $5.2 million in options, a $500,000 salary and a $250,000 bonus. That was up from almost $2.5 million in fiscal 2018.

The other executives each received between $2.4 million and $5.93 million.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter