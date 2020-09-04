 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Cannabis

Canopy Growth lays off unspecified number of staff as restructuring continues

SMITHS FALLS, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Staff work in a marijuana grow room at Canopy Growth's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., on Aug. 23, 2018.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canopy Growth Corp. is laying off another round of workers as the cannabis company continues to restructure.

The Smiths Falls, Ont.-based company would not say how many employees were impacted by the cuts, but confirmed they were based at its Niagara-on-the-Lake and Smiths Falls locations and said it would share more details in the fall when it releases financial results.

Niagara-on-the-Lake is home to Canopy’s Tweed Farms and Smiths Falls hosts the company’s headquarters.

The layoffs come after Canopy let go of 30 operations staff in Smiths Falls on July 8.

The cannabis company behind the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke brands also culled 500 people from its workforce in March and 85 in April.

The cuts were triggered by a restructuring Canopy began after finding that the Canadian recreational pot market is developing slower than it anticipated and after facing profitability challenges.

