Cannabis

Canopy Growth reports $374.6-million second-quarter loss, restructures softgel and oil portfolio

Smith Falls. Ont.
The Canadian Press
Canopy Growth second-quarter results were announced on Thursday.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canopy Growth Corp. reported a $374.6-million loss in its latest quarter as the company restructured its portfolio of cannabis softgels and oils.

The cannabis producer says the loss amounted to $1.08 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $330.6-million or $1.52 per share a year ago when it had fewer shares outstanding.

Net revenue in what was the second quarter of Canopy’s financial year totalled $76.6-million.

That compared with $23.3-million in the same quarter last year before the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada, but down from $90.5-million in its first quarter.

The company says the second-quarter results included a restructuring charge of $32.7-million for returns, return provisions, and pricing allowances primarily related to changes to its softgel and oil portfolio.

Canopy also took an $15.9-million inventory charge related to the change in strategy which includes new retail pricing, a rationalized package assortment and a focused marketing and educational plan.

“The last two quarters have been challenging for the Canadian cannabis sector as provinces have reduced purchases to lower inventory levels, retail store openings have fallen short of expectations, and Cannabis 2.0 products are yet to come to market,” Canopy chief executive Mark Zekulin said in a statement.

“However, we believe these conditions are a short-term headwind in what is a brand-new industry, and Canopy continues to be best positioned with cash-on-hand, a world-class infrastructure, and a portfolio of intellectual property to deliver sustained, long-term market leadership.”

Cannabis pro newsletter