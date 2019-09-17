 Skip to main content

Cannabis Canopy Growth to hire new CEO by end of year, chairman John Bell says

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canopy Growth to hire new CEO by end of year, chairman John Bell says

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canopy Growth's current CEO Mark Zekulin will be staying on until a suitable replacement was found.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Canopy Growth Corp.’s chairman says it expects to complete its search for a new chief executive officer by the end of the calendar year.

John Bell adds that the “robust” search is already underway with a number of “well-seasoned” candidates.

Bell’s comments came at the cannabis company’s annual shareholder meeting in Toronto today, the first to be held since its co-founder Bruce Linton was terminated from his role as co-CEO in July after its biggest shareholder Constellation Brands said it was disappointed in its latest earnings.

Story continues below advertisement

Its current chief executive Mark Zekulin, who had previously been co-CEO alongside Linton, has said he would stay on until a suitable replacement was found.

Zekulin told shareholders at the meeting that it was his choice to leave, and it was a “natural progression” for new leadership to drive things forward.

Meanwhile, Linton on Tuesday announced his next moves, which include advisory roles in three companies including U.S.-based dispensary company Gage Cannabis Co. and Australia-based Mind Medicine Inc., which is focused on psychedelic-assisted medicines.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter