Canopy Growth to open 10 stores in Alberta under Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners

Smith Falls, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growth facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2018.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canopy Growth Corp. says it will open its first retail cannabis stores in Alberta.

The Ontario-based company says it’s set to open 10 stores under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners and has additional locations in the pipeline.

The stores, which are to open over the next week, include seven locations in Calgary, one each in Spruce Grove, Lethbridge and Edmonton.

Canopy says it will create more than 100 jobs in Alberta.

Canopy is one of Canada’s largest cannabis producers and retailers.

The company says the expansion into Alberta will bring its number of retail locations across Canada to a total of 50, with more planned later this year.

