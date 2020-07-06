 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Cannabis

Canopy Growth worker tests positive for COVID-19, eight more to undergo testing

Smiths Falls, Ont.
Canopy Growth Corp. says an employee at its Smiths Falls, Ont. facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jordan Sinclair, the cannabis company’s vice-president of communications, says in an email to The Canadian Press that the infected employee was last at work on June 25.

Sinclair says eight people that were in contact with that employee are now self-isolating while they await COVID-19 test results.

The facility they worked at is remaining operational while the employees get tested.

Canopy has been allowing all workers who can complete their jobs from home to do so since mid-March.

Sinclair says the company has also been screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms, increasing facility cleanings and limiting the number of workers present at any given time.

