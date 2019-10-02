 Skip to main content

Cannabis Canopy River eyeing biosynthesis investment within next year

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canopy River eyeing biosynthesis investment within next year

Toronto
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Staff work in a marijuana grow room at Canopy Growths Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canopy Rivers Inc., the venture capital arm of cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp., says it is eyeing the technology that can potentially produce cannabinoids without having to grow the pot plant and anticipates making an investment in the biosynthesis space within the next year.

Canopy Rivers chief executive Narbe Alexandrian says the company has spoken with more than 50 companies across the globe and is watching a few of them closely, adding it’s “just a matter of executing.”

Several biotechnology firms are moving toward synthetic production of THC, CBD and other cannabinoids in a lab, using ingredients such as sugar and yeast, which if successful, can potentially produce these active compounds more cheaply than traditional cultivation and extraction.

Story continues below advertisement

Alexandrian says in an interview after Canopy Rivers held its Symposium in Toronto that he anticipates that the real disruptors will be companies that are focusing on generating cannabinoids other than THC and CBD, as these minor cannabinoids are much more difficult to produce from plants but potentially have unique applications.

Meanwhile, although there is growing buzz around magic mushrooms and the medicinal applications of psilocybin and Canopy Rivers has received some pitches from companies in this space, Alexandrian believes it is too early for an investment.

He says that, compared to cannabis, the stigma is larger and the number of people who have tried magic mushrooms is fewer, but Canopy Rivers is watching in case potential for medicinal psilocybin develops further.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter