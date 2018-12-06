Canopy signs $220-million deal to buy German vaporizer firm Storz & Bickel

Part of cannabis and investing
Marijuana company Canopy Growth Corp. has signed a deal to buy a German firm that specializes in vaporizer design and manufacturing for about $220-million in cash.
Under the deal, Canopy will pay 145 million euros for Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG.
Based in in Tuttlingen, Germany, the company designs and manufactures medically approved vaporizers.
Canopy says the German firm has a portfolio of 17 filed patents that will improve its existing vaporizer design operations.
Founders Markus Storz and Jurgen Bickel are expected to remain part of the organization.
