 Skip to main content

Cannabis Canopy’s interim CEO says mood at cannabis company has ‘never been better’

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canopy’s interim CEO says mood at cannabis company has ‘never been better’

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canopy Growth CEO Mark Zekulin says the company is shifting from 'building' mode and hefty investments in infrastructure and expansion to 'operating' mode.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Part of cannabis and investing

Canopy Growth Corp.’s interim chief executive says the mood at the cannabis producer has “never been better,” a comment that comes two months after its charismatic co-founder was abruptly ousted from the top job and as pressure mounts for the company to reach profitability.

Mark Zekulin says the company is shifting from “building” mode and hefty investments in infrastructure and expansion to “operating” mode.

However, he notes that this move is separate from the transition of leadership underway from the previous CEO Bruce Linton and is the “natural progression” for the company and its plans.

Story continues below advertisement

His comments come one week after Canopy’s largest investor, Constellation Brands, said it expects to record a US$54.8-million loss in its current quarter from its $5-billion investment into the Smiths Falls, Ont.-based company.

The New York-based alcohol giant had said in June it was “not pleased” with Canopy’s earnings, and Linton’s surprise termination from the top job followed in July.

Zekulin, formerly co-CEO alongside Linton, said last month that he would leave the company once a suitable CEO is found, and the recruitment process is underway.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter