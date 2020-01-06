 Skip to main content

Cannabis

Edibles, beverages and other cannabis products to go on sale in Ontario

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Chocolate edibles available for authorized retailers are displayed at the Ontario Cannabis Store, in Toronto, on Jan. 3, 2020.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

The latest generation of cannabis products will be available for legal sale in Ontario starting today.

The Ontario Cannabis Store is releasing 59 new products, including edibles, beverages, lotions and concentrates.

The products will be available on the shelves of physical retail stores starting today and will go on sale online on Jan. 16.

But the OCS, Ontario’s pot distributor, warns that supplies are tight and some of the products could sell out quickly.

It says it will work to replenish supplies quickly and hopes to roll out more products in the coming months.

Prices for legally sold edibles will range from $7 to $14, beverages are set to cost between $4 and $10, and vapes will be priced anywhere from $25 to $125.

