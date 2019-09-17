Health Canada suspends CannTrust’s licences to grow, process cannabis

Health Canada is suspending CannTrust Holdings Inc. cannabis growing and processing licences, the company said on Tuesday.
The move comes after Health Canada investigators discovered the company had grown around $51-million worth of cannabis in unlicensed parts of its facility in late 2018 and early 2019.
“The notice constitutes a partial suspension of the company's licence for standard cultivation and a full suspension of its licences for standard processing, medical sales, cannabis drugs and research issued under the cannabis regulations,” CannTrust said.
“While the suspension remains in effect, CannTrust will be permitted to cultivate and harvest existing lots or batches previously propagated, as well as conducting ancillary activities to those lots, including drying, trimming and milling. During the suspension, CannTrust may not propagate new lots or batches of cannabis or engage in the sale or distribution of cannabis,” the company said.